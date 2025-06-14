Isro Explains Reasons for Delay to Launch of Axiom-04 Mission

Nellore: In the backdrop of repeated postponement of launch of the Axiom Mission -04, Isro on Friday provided a chronological summary of the reasons.

In a press release, it said the mission, which would carry India’s first astronaut to the International Space Station, Shubhanshu Shukla, faced several technical snags.

Below is a timeline of the events and the reasons:

1. May 29, 2025: The original launch date. It was postponed to June 8 after a problem was found in the electrical harness of the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

2. June 8: The launch was pushed by one day to June 9 as the Falcon 9 rocket wasn't ready.

3. June 8 (Hot Fire Test): Engineers found an oxygen leak in the engine area. They also spotted an issue in an engine actuator, which was replaced along with its controller.

4. June 9: Bad weather in the flight path led to a postponement to June 10.

5. June 10: Based on hopes that the oxygen leak would be quickly fixed, the launch was rescheduled for June 11.

6. June 10 (technical meeting): A team from ISRO got in touch with Axiom and SpaceX; more tests were recommended, including checking for leaks at low temperatures before giving clearance for the launch.

7. June 11: NASA said they had detected a new leak in the Russian Zvezda service module of the International Space Station. It had just been repaired recently, so more checks were needed.

Because of these ongoing issues, the Ax-04 launch has been postponed again. A new date will be shared after all problems are fixed and technical reviews are complete, Isro said.