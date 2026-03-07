Isro, ESA Sign Pact On Earth Observation Research

Nellore: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the European Space Agency (ESA) have signed a new agreement to enhance cooperation in Earth observation missions through joint calibration, validation activities and scientific studies.

The agreement, titled “ESA–ISRO Arrangement concerning Joint Calibration and Validation Activities and Scientific Studies for Earth Observation Missions,” was signed virtually on March 4 by ISRO Scientific Secretary M. Ganesh Pillai and ESA Director of Earth Observation Programmes Simonetta Cheli.

Officials said the pact builds on the long-standing partnership between the two agencies that began in 1978 and was renewed in 2002. Over the years, the collaboration has expanded to areas such as Earth observation, navigation systems, ground station support and human spaceflight cooperation.

Cheli noted that the agreement comes at a crucial time, particularly with upcoming missions such as the Fluorescence Explorer (FLEX), which aims to advance scientific understanding of vegetation biology. She emphasised the importance of robust calibration and validation campaigns to maximise the scientific value of future missions.

Pillai highlighted ongoing cooperation, including ground station support for Chandrayaan and Aditya missions and collaboration in deep-space communications, expressing confidence that future joint missions will benefit both science and humanity.