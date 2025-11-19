Isolated Thunderstorms Forecast Today Over South Coastal AP, Rayalaseema

Visakhapatnam:A new low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 22.

The system is likely to trigger light-to-moderate rains with isolated heavy rains over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions from November 24 to November 28 and light-to-moderate rains over north coastal Andhra Pradesh from November 26 to November 28.

Thereafter, the system is very likely to move west-northwest wards and become more marked during the subsequent 48 hours.

On Tuesday, under the influence of persisting low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka, heavy rainfall occurred in few parts of Rayalaseema, and one or two places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

During the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Tada in Tirupati district recorded 11 cm of rainfall, followed by 9 cm in Satyavedu (Tirupati), 4 cm each in Nagari (Chittoor) and Tirupati Aero (Tirupati), and 3 cm each in Sullurpeta and Thottambedu (Tirupati).

For Wednesday, the weather agency has forecast a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.