Islands in Krishna River to be Developed as Tourism Spots: CM Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has proposed the inclusion of a bio-design project within the Amaravati Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), so as to ensure partnerships with experts and organisations from seven countries.

The idea, he said, is to advance the public health infrastructure in the capital.

The capital region development authority held its 52nd meeting chaired by the CM, focusing on the approval/rapid completion of key capital infra projects in Amaravati.

Naidu said that the government has decided to set up a special Purpose Vehicle for the development of a greenfield airport, erection of a statue of NT Rama Rao, setting up smart industries, building an iconic bridge, a sports city, speeding up riverfront development, erection of a ropeway and laying of an inner ring road in Amaravati.

The CRA approved notifications for urban design and architectural guidelines, emphasizing the need for all city developments to be attractive and engaging for the public.

Tenders were sanctioned for essential amenities for the upcoming government complex, with plans for constructing 53.68km of connecting roads and footpaths.

The CM stressed careful vetting of designs to preserve the city’s visual appeal and sought the appointment of additional staff by deputation and duty-based systems to ensure smooth execution of ongoing projects.

The officials told the CM that prominent hotels are ready for the construction of convention centres within the capital region. CRDA allocated land for these centres, aiming to match global standards in facilities.

Naidu approved land allocation for organisations committed to building convention centres and directed officials to conduct land acquisition sensitively, especially when dealing with local farmers.

The officials also made a presentation on the planned iconic bridge over the Krishna river, with guidelines to develop riverine islands into tourism destinations.

Urban development minister P. Narayana, officials from the municipal administration, CRDA, AD, and several other departments were present at the review meeting.