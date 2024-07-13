Iskcon Takes Out Jagannath Rath Yatra In Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Thousands of devotees took part in the Jagannath Rath Yatra taken out through the streets of Vijayawada under the auspices of ISKCON Vijayawada on Friday.

Along with devotees from several foreign countries, the Rath procession began from D-Address Mall on Bandar Road. It proceeded through PVP Mall, Siddhartha Public School, Poly Clinic Road, Guru Nanak Colony, Fun Time Road, RTC Colony, Panta Kaluva Road, Krishnaveni Road, Krishnalanka and Ramalingeshwar Nagar Nandu, before culminating at the Gundicha Mandir of ISKCON near the Screw Bridge.

Devotees decorated the streets through which the yatra passed with rangavallulu and muggulu, inviting Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra Devi's chariot to pass through the eight-kilometre-long route.

Excise minister Kollu Ravindra offered the first Arati to the Lord and performed Cherapahara (sweeping with a golden broom) in front of Jagannath Swamy's chariot. MP Keshineni Shivnath (Chinni), ex-ZP chairman Pathuri Nagabhushanam, minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, and ex-ZP chairperson Gadde Anuradha participated in the Rath Yatra.

On the occasion, the ministers assured that a wonderful Krishna temple would be built in the joint Krishna district.

ISKCON Mandir president Sriman Chakradhari Das thanked Vijayawada police personnel and the state government for the smooth and successful conduct of the Rath Yatra in the city.