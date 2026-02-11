Isha Foundation To Develop Thimmamma Marrimanu As Spiritual Tourism Hub

ANANTAPUR: The Isha Foundation has come forward to help develop Thimmamma Marrimanu — recognised as the world’s largest banyan tree — near Gootybayalu village in the Kadiri area of Sri Satya Sai district as a major spiritual and tourism destination.

As part of the upcoming Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams, the Foundation will conduct rituals and cultural programmes at the site.

Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Prasad said plans are under way to develop a tourism circuit linking the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Kadiri, the samadhi of poet Yogi Vemana in Talupula mandal, and Thimmamma Marrimanu. The proposal follows an earlier announcement on developing a tourism circuit in the region. The Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple attracts lakhs of devotees every year, with nearly five lakh devotees attending its annual Brahmotsavams.

The MLA said the Isha Foundation has been requested to install a 200-ft Adiyogi statue at Thimmamma Marrimanu and establish a spiritual centre on the premises. Plans also include setting up a botanical garden, deer park and peacock park to promote eco-tourism.

According to local history, Thimmamma, a devotee of Lord Shiva in the 15th century, committed sati on her husband’s funeral pyre. A banyan tree is believed to have grown from one of the pyre poles and later entered the Guinness World Records as the world’s largest tree of its kind.

As part of the Maha Shivaratri celebrations, Thimmamma Rathotsavam will be held on February 14, followed by cultural events. On February 15, sacred activities including Pallaki Seva with Kailasa Vadyam, an Adiyogi procession and night-long abhishekams by Srikalahasti priests will be conducted. Rudraksha prasadam will be distributed to devotees after the rituals.