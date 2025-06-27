Irregularities In Housing Scheme Will Be Probed: Minister Parthasaradhi

VISAKHAPATNAM: Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasaradhi has said an inquiry would be held into the alleged irregularities in allotment of houses and in the selection of layouts for the government housing scheme.

The minister was responding to such complaints from the people of Gidijala in Anandapuram mandal in Visakhapatnam and Pydivada Agraharam in Anakapalli district.

Addressing a meeting in Pydivada on Friday, the minister said all the eligible poor families will be extended housing benefits by the alliance government. “We are not working for votes. The cause of Welfare is important,’’ he said.

He said in the 2014-2019 Telugu Desam term, an amount of ₹2.50 lakh was given to each beneficiary and priority was given to SCs and BCs. But the YSRC government “reduced the amount.”

The minister said that 8,000 houses have been sanctioned to an extent of 380 acres of land in Pydivada Agraharam. “Houses will be sanctioned to deserving families, irrespective of their political affiliations.”

Stating that three cents of land would be given in rural areas and two cents in urban areas, the minister said an additional benefit of 150,000 would be given to each SC and BC beneficiary, ₹50,000 to plain area SCs and ₹1 lakh to STs. The additional benefit was given after the chief minister noticed that these sections lacked money to construct houses, he said.



Parthasaradhi promised to order an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the construction of houses and housing layouts and take stringent action against the errant.



He warned contractors that if they failed to deliver houses on schedule, the deal with them would be cancelled. Also, the names of ineligible beneficiaries would be removed and fresh allotment made for the eligible.



When MLAs informed the housing minister that there were some unallotted houses, the minister asked the officials to release these to the eligible applicants.



Villagers complained that houses were given to the residents of Visakhapatnam. The minister said locals are entitled to get houses under the PMAY scheme.