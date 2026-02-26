IRCTC to Operate Bharat Gaurav Trains from March 21

Tirupati: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will operate four special pilgrimage packages for devotees from the Telugu states under the “Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train” scheme between March 21 and June 3, IRCTC area manager N. Ashok Kumar said.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Ashok Kumar said the trains would originate from Hyderabad/Secunderabad and cover major pilgrimage destinations across South, West, and North India. The packages include train travel, road transport, hotel accommodation, and all meals, with guided sightseeing, bottled water, and travel insurance provided without extra charges.

Transfers between railway stations and temples will be free.

The first package, “Divya Dakshina Yatra with Jyotirlinga” (March 21–28 and May 24–31), will cover Tiruvannamalai, Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, and other destinations. The fares are Rs 14,700 (sleeper), RS 22,300 (3AC), and Rs 28,700 (2AC) per person, and boarding will be available at Secunderabad, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Madhira, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Renigunta.

The “Sapta Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra” (April 14–24) will cover Ujjain, Dwarka, Somnath, Pune (Bhimashankar), Nashik, and Aurangabad. The fares are Rs17,600 (sleeper), Rs 26,700 (3AC) and Rs 34,600 (2AC), and boarding will be available at Secunderabad, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Dharmabad, Mudkhed, Nanded and Purna.

The “Ayodhya–Kashi–Baidyanath Dham Darshan Yatra” (April 28–May 5 and June 3–12) will cover Puri, Konark, Baidyanath Dham, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj. The fares are Rs 16,700 (sleeper), Rs 26,100 (3AC) and Rs 34,100 (2AC). The “Haridwar–Mata Vaishno Devi–Rishikesh Yatra” (May 12–21) will cover Mathura, Vrindavan, Mata Vaishno Devi, Haridwar, and Rishikesh. The fares are Rs 16,500 (sleeper), Rs 25,700 (3AC), and Rs 33,400 (2AC) per person.

Ashok Kumar said each train would carry about 705 passengers, with two coordinators for every 70 passengers, and one security guard in each coach. He said bookings and enquiries can be made on 9281495853 and 8287932313 or through the IRCTC Tourism website.