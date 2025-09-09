IRCS Tirupati To Hold Elections On Oct 6

Tirupati:The general body meeting of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Tirupati district branch, will be held on October 6 to elect the new district branch managing committee.

In a statement issued on Monday, district collector Dr S. Venkateswar said the meeting will be conducted in accordance with Rule 13 of the IRCS Branch Committees Rules, 2017. It is scheduled to take place at 4 pm in the VC Hall, collectorate, Tirupati.

All eligible members, including patron, vice-patron, life member and life associate, have been requested to attend the meeting. Members are required to carry their membership card along with their Aadhaar card for verification and take part in the election process.

Gov. opens live streaming of hearings of second appeals and complaints of AP information commission



Vijayawada:Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has inaugurated the live streaming of hearings of second appeals and complaints of the Andhra Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) at a programme held in Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

The Governor said the live streaming would go a long way to ensure more transparency in the functioning of the APIC and appreciated its’ efforts for the initiative.

Chief information commissioner Heeralal Samariya, Central Information Commission, scientist-G and state coordinator Dr R.K. Pathak and several senior officers were present.

World's tallest rail bridge designed to withstand extreme conditions: Retd CE

Visakhapatnam:The world’s tallest railway pier bridge in Manipur has been engineered to withstand wind speeds of up to 250 kmph and seismic activity equivalent to Zone-5 earthquake conditions, said Ankala Sai Baba, retired chief engineer of Indian Railways, during a lecture in Visakhapatnam.



In his special address titled “Building the world’s tallest rail bridge in a challenging environment” at Andhra University on Monday on the occasion of World Concrete Day, Sai Baba shared insights on engineering strategies employed to overcome the region’s harsh climatic and geographical conditions.



“The challenges posed by concreting work in cold weather were carefully addressed during construction,” he explained. He also highlighted the use of drone surveys and sensors at critical locations for condition monitoring and remote maintenance, ensuring the bridge’s long-term safety.

The 141-metre-tall bridge at Noney in Manipur relies on pile foundations designed to transfer massive loads to hard rock stratum deep below the ground surface, with careful consideration given to potential liquefaction risks in the surrounding soil conditions, he said.

Prof. C.N.V. Satyanarayana Reddy, chairman of the ICI Visakhapatnam Centre, underscored the engineering significance of building such a massive structure in Manipur’s steep terrain and extreme climate.

Prof. K. Rambabu, registrar of Andhra University and head of the civil engineering department, stressed the importance of educating faculty, engineers and students about the complexities involved in such infrastructure projects.

Lack of roads delays treatment for seriously ill tribal man

Visakhapatnam:Tadangi Suresh, a resident of Kusturu village in the Komarada mandal of Manyam, had been suffering from a fever for three days. On Sunday, while unconscious, he was being transported in a doli (a type of traditional makeshift arrangement). His condition worsened overnight, and he lost the ability to speak. Due to the lack of road access, his family, including Chinna Rao, Ramulamma, and other villagers, carried him in the doli to Pujari Guda. From there, they hired an auto rickshaw to reach the Kurupam Primary Health Centre. Given the seriousness of his condition, he was later transferred to the Parvathipuram District Hospital in a 108 ambulance and admitted to the ICU.

CPM leader Kolli Sambamurthy stated that such incidents frequently occur in tribal areas under the Parvathipuram ITDA. He recalled Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's promise to improve village roads during his visit to Saluru. Sambamurthy called for urgent action to enhance road access, education, and healthcare in tribal regions. Despite being located just 10 km from Kurupam, Kusturu village still lacks proper roads.





Savita inaugurates phone facility for chidren at resident

Anantapur:BC welfare minister Sanjeevareddygari Savita inaugurated smart pay phones facility at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Residential Institutions Society (MJPAPBCWREIS) in Roddam of Satya Sai district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister recalled that around 700 smart pay phones are being installed across the 110 Mahatma Jyotiba Phule (MJP) schools in the state.

“With these phones, students can only talk to their parents daily. Six pay phones are being set up in each Gurukul. Each student will be given a smart card, on which four phone numbers suggested by their parents will be stored,” she said.

The minister said the Jyotirao Phule Gurukul schools are competing with corporate institutions in delivering quality education in the state.

“In view of many students in engineering and medicine are getting top ranks, competing with the corporate institutions, with free of cost of education and accommodation facilities at the the Gurukul schools and residential junior colleges across the state, the MJP schools are in greater demand than corporate institutions,” she said.

The minister emphasised that the coalition government’s aim is to provide health-secured quality education for BC children.

Call to book sedition cases against ‘foreign flag rally’ organisers

Kakinada:The Nagara Ganesh Utsava Samithi in Kakinada has urged the state and central governments to book sedition cases against those who held a rally with foreign flags, in particular Palestinian flags, during the Milad-Un-Nabi procession.

Samithi president Yenimireddy Malakondaiah, honorary president Dusarlapudi Ramana Raju and chief adviser Duvvuri Subrahmanyam wrote letters to the Union home minister Amit Shah, home secretary Govinda Mohan, chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha and the state DGP, expressing their concern over the incident on Sept 5.



“The occurrence of such an incident a day before the immersion of Ganesh idols is a provocative act. There should be an inquiry as to whether any illegal immigrants or foreigners living in this country without permission were among those who held the rally with foreign flags. Sedition cases must be registered and the errant persons be arrested,” the samithi said.





Rainfall in coastal AP from Tuesday to Thursday

Visakhapatnam:Moderate to heavy rains lashed parts of the north coastal Andhra Pradesh since Sunday.

Stating this on Monday, an IMD forecast said a few parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh would experience moderate to heavy rainfall from Tuesday to Thursday (Sep 9 to 11) due to an upper air circulation. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely over CAP and Rayalaseema regions on Sept 10 and 11.

The weatherman said the upper air cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts between 1.5km and 5.8km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height, persists.

The southwest monsoon is normal over CAP and weak over Rayalaseema. Under the influence of the system, parts of the state will experience rainfall for the next three days, IMD said.



It said, “During the 24 hours ending 8.30am on Monday, Mandasa in Srikakulam district recorded the highest rainfall at 8cm, followed by 5cm of rain in Bondapalle (Vizianagaram) and 4cm each in Nellimarla (Vizianagaram) and Anakapalle.