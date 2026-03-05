IPS Officer Sunil Naik Appears for Questioning in Raghurama Krishnam Raju Custodial Assault Case

M. Sunil Naik, a Bihar-cadre IPS officer, appeared before police officials in Guntur on Thursday for questioning in connection with the alleged custodial assault on K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju.

The inquiry is being conducted at the CCS Police Station in Guntur and is expected to continue until 5 pm. The questioning is being led by Vakada Damodar, the investigating officer in the case.

The case pertains to allegations that an attempt was made on Raju’s life while he was in the custody of the Andhra Pradesh CID during the previous YSRCP government. Naik, who was serving as DIG in the CID at the time, has been named as the seventh accused (A-7) in the case.

According to the investigation, Raju—then the MP from Narsapuram—was arrested in May 2021 from his residence in Hyderabad and taken to the CID regional office in Guntur. He was reportedly kept there overnight. Investigators claim Naik visited the CID regional office multiple times on the night of the arrest.

Despite receiving several notices to appear for questioning earlier, Naik had not attended the inquiry. Police had even travelled to Patna in Bihar to arrest him, but they were unable to bring him to Andhra Pradesh due to the absence of a transit warrant.

Subsequently, Naik approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking anticipatory bail. The court directed him to appear before the investigating officer for questioning from March 5 to March 9, following which he presented himself for the inquiry.