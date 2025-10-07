Investments: Lokesh Meets Industrialists in Mumbai

Vijayawada: Education minister Nara Lokesh, on a visit to Mumbai, met several top industrialists on Monday and invited them to invest in the state by setting up major projects.

The minister called on the Tata Group chairman N. Chandrasekharan and invited him for inauguration of the TCS Development Centre in Visakhapatnam later this month. A proposal was made for partnership with AP to develop infrastructure for the charging of electric vehicles, across the state by Tata Power Renewables.

Lokesh proposed Tata setting up its cell and module manufacturing unit in AP as part of developing a roof-top solar power network. This apart, he proposed the group to set up manufacturing units for electric vehicles under the aegis of Tata AutoComp in Sri City.

Lokesh met Trafigura India chief executive officer Sachin Gupta and invited the firm to invest in AP, to develop cold storage facilities and basic amenities for export of farm products. He urged the CEO to develop modern warehousing facilities at the ports in Visakhapatnam and Kakinada, in view of the huge export potential for rice and shrimps.

The minister met ESR Group India Investments head Sadath Shah and its director Prakruth Mehta and explained to them how AP was more suitable for investment due to the state’s Plug and Play Industrial Parks Policy 4.0. He invited them to set up multi model logistic parks at the ports in Visakhapatnam and Kakinada.

Lokesh called on HP senior vice president and MD (India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka) Ipsitha Das and urged him to set up a 3D Printing Centre of Excellence in AP. He promised Das to provide all requisite support.

The minister also met Rustomjee Group chairman Boman Irani and requested him to set up a luxury township in Visakhapatnam. He said the city is growing rapidly with the setting up of several IT companies and Data Centres.