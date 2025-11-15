Investments: Lokesh Courts Industrial Giants at CII Summit

Visakhapatnam: IT and Education minister Nara Lokesh held a series of high-profile meetings with leading industrial representatives during the CII Partnership Summit here on Friday.

In his engagements with Action Tesa MD & CEO Vivek Jain, Lokesh proposed establishing a secondary MDF (medium density fiberboard) manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh. Vivek Jain responded positively.

Lokesh met Australian Consul General’s representative Jilai Saki and officials from James Cook University to explore academic collaboration opportunities. James Cook University Singapore Campus Agnesia is currently serving Indian students.

Highlighting AP’s extensive 1,057km coastline, the minister sought partnerships between universities here and there for maritime and coastal research on fishing, aquaculture, and coastal ecosystem management.

Meeting Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd MD Shijit Agarwal, Lokesh proposed the setting up of a value-added downstream steel production unit in the state. He said there existed a favorable environment for setting up industries in AP, and cited ArcelorMittal planning the country's largest steel plant near Anakapalli with an investment of Rs.1.35 lakh crore.

Shijit Agarwal said they plan to expand their company with an investment of ` 2,500 crore in the next five years and would examine the AP government's proposals.

In discussions with Kirloskar Brothers Ltd MD Alok Kirloskar, the minister proposed multiple manufacturing facilities aligned with the state's renewable energy goals. He proposed a manufacturing unit for hydro turbines and solar pumping systems in line with Andhra Pradesh Green Hydrogen Valley and renewable energy goals.

Lokesh met Bharat Biotech managing director Suchitra Ella and chief development officer Raychus Ella, pleading that a vaccine manufacturing unit be set up in AP.

The education minister met WAREE chairman Ankita Joshi and COO Shyam Sundar Raghupathi, seeking investments in renewable power, data centers and battery storage sectors. The representatives responded positively.

He also met SAEL chairman Sukh Bheer Awla, saying Andhra Pradesh was becoming a destination for massive investments under chief minister Chandrababu Naidu's leadership.

Lokesh noted Visakhapatnam's emergence as a data hub following Google's $15 billion investment in the AI Hub, with the state granting all permissions in just 21 days through business-friendly policies. Chairman Awla said SAEL has developed a 500mw capacity in renewable energy and would respond positively to AP’s investment proposals.