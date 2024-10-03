Investments in AP: State to Launch Registration App and Special Portal for NRIs

VIJAYAWADA: MSME and NRI Empowerment Minister Kondapalli Srinivas has said this is the right time for NRIs to invest in Andhra Pradesh. “A special portal would help investors get all the necessary permissions.”



The minister, currently on a US visit, was addressing an investors' meeting organised by the NRI Telugu Desam in Dallas.

“The days when prospective investors had to run around government offices with their proposals are over. Once the investor registration app is activated, officials will be accessible through virtual calls. Government representatives will stay in touch with investors, addressing their queries and providing them all kinds of support,” he said.

The minister said pharmaceuticals, food processing, electronics and healthcare are the main areas ideal for investment in AP.

The state government plans to provide IT training to 50,000 students in their final semester, annually. For this purpose, agreements are being signed with IBM and other IT companies. Capacity-building centres are being established with the assistance of the central government.

Srinivas along with assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patradu visited the Gandhi statue in Dallas, on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. They paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation. NRI-TD leaders were present, information received here said.