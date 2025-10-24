Vijayawada: Twenty Point Programme implementation committee chairman Lanka Dinakar expressed strong confidence here on Thursday regarding Andhra Pradesh’s investment climate, emphasising that investments come only when favourable conditions exist. He noted that from 2019 to 2024, investor confidence in the state waned, with many existing investors leaving and no new investments materialising during the previous government.

Dinakar attributed the current revival in investments to the “double engine superfast hovernment” led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, with strategic support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan. He contrasted the present government’s achievements with the Y.S. Jagan regime, highlighting that only $888.13 million in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was attracted in 2019–24, whereas the Google Data Centre under Naidu’s tenure alone brought in $15 billion.

Dinakar stated that Andhra Pradesh attracted total investments valued at `4.47 lakh crore in the fiscal year 2024-25, but foreign investments remained modest at $233.14 million, reflecting damage to investor confidence during 2019-24. He emphasised that the current government, in just 18 months, has secured investments worth Rs.11 lakh crore, pushing AP to the forefront as a top foreign investment destination in India.

Dinakar added that the state’s development agenda includes economic hubs in Visakhapatnam, Rayalaseema and Central Andhra, with projects such as the Andhra Pradesh capital Amaravati, Quantum Valley, renewable energy parks and new industrial corridors. The upcoming Industrial Summit in Visakhapatnam is expected to feature global giants like Google and ArcelorMittal, he added.