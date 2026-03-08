International Women’s Day Highlighted by Women’s Park Initiative at GVMC

Visakhapatnam:International Women’s Day celebrations at the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) main office in Visakhapatnam on Saturday were marked by the announcement of a special Women’s Park within the corporation premises.

Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, who attended the programme as chief guest, said the park would be developed as a dedicated space for women employees of the corporation.

The event was organised by the GVMC Employees Ministerial Service (GEMS) Welfare Association and its women’s wing.

Addressing the gathering, the mayor said women should advance in all fields and achieve economic empowerment. He noted that women employees have played a significant role in the functioning and growth of the civic body and in the development of the city.

He also praised women officers serving in senior positions in the corporation and recalled the initiatives taken by former GVMC commissioner Srujana.

Women employees welcomed the announcement and described it as recognition of their contribution to the civic body.

The programme included cultural activities and competitions such as musical chairs, housie and a lucky dip, with prizes distributed to the winners.