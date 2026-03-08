International Women’s Day Celebrated at Railway Diesel Loco Shed in Vijayawada

Vijayawada:International Women’s Day was celebrated at the Diesel Loco Shed of the South Central Railway in Vijayawada Division, recognising the contribution of women employees to the railway workforce.

The programme was led by Versha Sonakiya, president of the South Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO), Vijayawada Division. The event was attended by G. Udaya Bhaskar, Divisional Mechanical Engineer of the Diesel Loco Shed, along with railway officials and members of the organisation.



Officials said the Diesel Loco Shed currently has 24 women employees among its nearly 300 staff members.



As part of welfare initiatives, the existing Ladies’ Rest Room at the shed was renovated and inaugurated by Versha Sonakiya. The event was held in the presence of Veena Chandana, vice-president of SCRWWO, Vijayawada Division, and other executive members.



During the visit, Versha Sonakiya toured various working sections of the shed and interacted with women staff to understand their work environment and welfare needs. Addressing the gathering, she encouraged women employees to utilise their time effectively and continue contributing actively in their professional roles.



She also appreciated the railway administration for organising the Women’s Day celebrations and arranging sports and cultural activities for the staff.



Sports and cultural competitions were conducted as part of the programme, and winners were felicitated with mementos.

