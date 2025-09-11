International Poet Dr Perugu Ramakrishna Receives Gidugu Telugu Language Award

Nellore: Internationally acclaimed poet Dr Perugu Ramakrishna from Nellore was presented with the prestigious Gidugu Telugu Language Award on Wednesday, coinciding with the 162nd birth anniversary celebrations of Gidugu Ramamurthy. The award was conferred by R. Mallikarjuna Rao, director of the department of language and culture and CEO of the creative cultural committee, at a ceremony held in Vijayawada.

The Andhra Pradesh government had earlier announced the list of eminent personalities selected for the 2025 Telugu Language Day awards in various fields of language and culture.

Dr Ramakrishna was chosen in the category of prose poetry. The award carries a cash prize of Rs.25,000, a memento, and a citation. Expressing happiness, Dr Ramakrishna said the recognition came at a time when he is celebrating his literary golden jubilee, making the honour more special.

Having published 28 books and showcased Telugu poetry on international platforms, he described the award as a tribute to his lifelong commitment to literature. Several distinguished personalities, along with poets and writers from both the Telugu states, extended their congratulations to Dr Ramakrishna on the occasion.