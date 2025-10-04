International Delegation Checks Out Natural Farming In AP

KAKINADA: About 30 professionals of an international delegation have appreciated the model of Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming (APCNF), launched under the auspices of the Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) of the state government.

The delegation includes experts from Brazil, the UAE and Sri Lanka, who have appreciated natural farming methods being carried out by the APCNF. They see Andhra Pradesh as a global model for sustainable agriculture that improves farmers’ incomes, strengthens biodiversity and ensures long-term ecological health.

The visit is part of a global knowledge exchange programme coordinated by NOW Partners, a global alliance of leaders and experts advancing regenerative practice, under the leadership of Walter Link from Germany, who is also a member of the international delegation, apart from Vivian Sandro from the Ministry of Agrarian Development (MDA), Brazil.

The delegation, which divided itself into two teams, witnessed for itself the farmer-led innovations, SHG women’s leadership, and integration of science with tradition. From drone spraying for pest control to IFS and poly-cropping models, the delegates came to realise the results of Nine Principles of Natural Farming during its visit to the Kapavaram and Dharmavaram villages as well as the Bio-Resource Centre.

At Kapavaram village, a farmer Nagireddy Krishna Rao showcased paddy bund widening with multiple crops on bunds to boost biodiversity and income, apart from the drone spraying of natural farming formulations. Krishna Rao declared that if a farmer invested $1 (₹88.76), s/he can earn $3.7 (₹328).

Another farmer Neerukonda Satyanarayana demonstrated poly-cropping in horticulture across 13 acre. The delegates observed solar-based insect control systems, soil monitoring, BRIX refractometer tests and banana sap readings, among others.

Later, the team proceeded to Dharmavaram village to witness farmer-led innovations first-hand. They explored the ATM model implemented in the fields of a farmer P. Gopalakrishna.

East Godavari district collector Keerthi Chekuri accompanied the international delegation.

Further, some members of the international team visited Mukkamala village of Peravali mandal, apart from the Bio-Resource Centre, where the delegates observed preparation of Ghana Jeevamrutham and Egg Amino Acid.

Others who accompanied the teams of the international delegation included senior officials Sudhakar, Zakir, Swati, Humayun, Prakash, Hemasundar, Madhu Mohan, Naga Prameela Rani, APCNF district project manager Tata Rao, East Godavari DAO Madhava Rao, ADA C.H. Srinivasa, and MAO Gangadhara Rao.