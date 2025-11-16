International Air Cargo Services Resume at Vizag Airport After Pandemic Halt

Visakhapatnam: International air cargo operations resumed at Visakhapatnam Airport on November 15, bringing much-needed relief to exporters and industries across the region. Civil aviation minister K. Ramohan Naidu announced the development at the 30th CII Partnership Summit, marking the end of a suspension in place since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two international passenger flights connecting Vizag to Singapore and Abu Dhabi are currently operating with more than 90 per cent occupancy on most days. The restoration of cargo services is expected to ease logistics for pharmaceutical units in the Pharma Park, textile manufacturers, and enterprises within the Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ), who had been routing shipments through Hyderabad and Chennai airports.

The Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA) expressed gratitude to Vizag MP Sribharat for his persistent efforts with the Civil Aviation Ministry. The association also acknowledged Minister Ramohan’s role in facilitating the milestone. IndiGo and Singapore Airlines are expected to commence dedicated cargo services shortly, further enhancing Vizag’s global connectivity.

In a joint statement, APATA representatives K. Kumar Raja, D. S. Varma, and O. Naresh Kumar urged air cargo handlers and logistics operators to make full use of the facility. “This is an opportunity to strengthen Visakhapatnam’s global connectivity and improve Ease of Doing Business for industries in the region,” the association said.