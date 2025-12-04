Intermediate Student Ends Life By Suicide in SSS District
Reportedly, the student was a victim of inappropriate behavior by a male student on a bus, while others were watching them
An Intermediate student, Spandana, attempted suicide in Sri Satyasai district. She died while receiving treatment in the hospital. The girl student's family and student organisations staged a protest alleging police negligence towards a complaint lodged by them on harassment by a male student. The girl student took the extreme step out of distress, after the police failed to do any justice to her. She was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition where she received treatment for eight days.
Reportedly, the student was a victim of inappropriate behavior by a male student on a bus, while others were watching them. Following the incident, the girl's family lodged a complaint with the police. They alleged that the police did not take their complaint seriously. After the death, police arrested the student responsible for Spandana's suicide and registered a case under the POCSO Act and 107 BNS. Later, he was produced in the court.
As the accused student is a minor, he was shifted to a Juvenile Home. More details awaited.