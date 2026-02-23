Intermediate Exams Kick Off Without Hitch

Tirupati: The intermediate public examinations began smoothly across Tirupati and Chittoor districts on Monday. Officials said attendance was good at most centres and the exams went on without issues.

Regional inspection officer G. Raja Sekhar Reddy said 30,217 students appeared for the junior intermediate language paper-1 exam conducted in Tirupati district from 9 am to 12 noon at 84 general and 14 vocational centres. Out of 31,014 registered candidates, 29,686 were from the general stream and 1,328 from vocational courses. A total of 797 students were absent, including 693 general and 104 vocational candidates.

District collector Dr. S. Venkateswar inspected exam arrangements at Narayana Junior College in Varadaraja Nagar and Sri Venkateswara Junior College. He spoke with centre superintendents and invigilators and checked the facilities provided to students. Officials informed him that CCTV cameras had been installed and connected for monitoring, that medical teams were present, and that drinking water, lighting, and security arrangements were in place.

The collector asked staff to remain alert and prevent malpractice. He also reviewed the CCTV monitoring system. The collector said all necessary arrangements had been made in the district for the smooth conduct of exams. APSRTC operated special buses for students, and first-aid teams were deployed at every centre. To check for copying and other irregularities, five sitting squads, four flying squads, and three members of the district examination committee were deployed. Live streaming with recording was arranged at all centres this year for monitoring. In Chittoor district, police made tight security arrangements on the instructions of SP Tushar Dudi. Drone surveillance was also used around centres to monitor the surroundings and prevent any disturbance or malpractice.