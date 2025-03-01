Intermediate Exams Begin in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: The Intermediate examinations for the academic year 2023-24 commenced across Andhra Pradesh today. The exams will continue until March 17, with lakhs of students appearing for both the first and second-year examinations.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu took to social media platform X to extend his wishes to the students. He wrote, "All the best to all students appearing for their intermediate exams starting today! Stay focused, do your best, and believe in yourself."

Education Minister N. Lokesh also encouraged the students. In his message, he said, "Wishing all AP Intermediate students the very best for your exams! Stay diligent in your studies, but don’t stress—confidence and preparation will lead you to success. With the summer heat, stay hydrated and take care of your health. Give your best effort, and success will follow!"

The state government has made necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations.