Inter Supplementary Results: First-Year Students Show 81% Improvement

Vijayawada: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has recorded an 81 per cent improvement in results among first-year students who appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) held in May.

According to a statement from the BIE Secretary on Saturday, a total of 2,35,962 students across general and vocational streams took the supplementary exams to improve their previous results. Of them, 1,91,743 students registered improved marks in at least one of the subjects they appeared for.

Following this, the BIE announced the combined results of the main Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE 2025) and the IPASE 2025 for both first- and second-year students.

In the first year, 4,87,295 students appeared in the general category, of whom 4,00,379 passed, registering a pass percentage of 82.16. In the second year, out of 4,22,030 students who appeared in the general category, 3,93,976 passed, recording a pass percentage of 93.35.