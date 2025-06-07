 Top
Andhra Pradesh
Sampat G. Samritan
7 Jun 2025 10:07 PM IST

Inter Supplementary Results: First-Year Students Show 81% Improvement
The Board of Intermediate Education reported an 81% improvement rate among first-year students who appeared for the IPASE 2025 exams, with 1.9 lakh students recording better scores. (Image:DC)

Vijayawada: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has recorded an 81 per cent improvement in results among first-year students who appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) held in May.

According to a statement from the BIE Secretary on Saturday, a total of 2,35,962 students across general and vocational streams took the supplementary exams to improve their previous results. Of them, 1,91,743 students registered improved marks in at least one of the subjects they appeared for.
Following this, the BIE announced the combined results of the main Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE 2025) and the IPASE 2025 for both first- and second-year students.
In the first year, 4,87,295 students appeared in the general category, of whom 4,00,379 passed, registering a pass percentage of 82.16. In the second year, out of 4,22,030 students who appeared in the general category, 3,93,976 passed, recording a pass percentage of 93.35.
The BIE has also released the schedule for reverification and recounting of valued answer scripts. Students may apply between June 9 and 13. The application fee is ₹1,300 per subject for reverification and ₹260 per subject for recounting.
