Inter Student Dies in Bus Mishap at Konaseema Toll Plaza

Vijayawada:An intermediate first-year student died after suffering a severe head injury when he leaned out of the window of a moving APSRTC bus near the Annampalli toll gate in Mummidivaram mandal of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday.

According to Mummidivaram police, the deceased, S. Venkata Ravindra (16), a resident of Lakshmidevi Lanka village under Annampalli gram panchayat, was travelling in an RTC bus to a private college in Amalapuram. As the bus approached the toll plaza, he reportedly put his head out of the window and sustained a serious injury after hitting a structure.

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. His parents were inconsolable on learning of the incident.

Police registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the mishap.





One injured in fire accident at Kallur industrial estate



Kurnool:A fire accident was reported at the Kallur Industrial Estate in Kurnool district on Wednesday evening after an oil tank reportedly exploded at a factory manufacturing silver items.



The factory, owned by Kotaiah, caught fire following the explosion, which gutted raw materials and a vehicle parked on the premises. Fire service personnel rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.



One person sustained serious injuries in the incident and was shifted to a hospital for treatment. Police said there were no fatalities. An investigation is under way to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.



Man, paramour arrested for attempting to sell infant in East Godavari



Vijayawada:A man and his paramour were arrested for attempting to sell his six-month-old baby for ₹5 lakh at Chityala village in Gopalapuram mandal of East Godavari district, police said on Wednesday.



According to Gopalapuram police, Jonnakuti Veeraiah, along with his paramour Chinnari, entered into an agreement with a man from Devarapalli village to sell the infant to overcome financial difficulties. The accused allegedly received an advance of ₹1.5 lakh on January 22.

The child’s mother came to know of the deal and lodged a complaint with the police on January 23. Police traced the baby the same day and restored the infant to the mother.

The accused were later arrested, and further investigation is in progress.