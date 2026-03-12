Inter-State Robbers Arrested In Hindupur

Hindupur rural police in Sri Sathya Sai district arrested two members of a Uttar Pradesh-based gang and recovered gold jewellery from them on Wednesday.

Hindupur DSP K.V. Mahesh said the arrests were made in connection with a robbery that took place in July last year at Venkatadri Layout in Hindupur mandal.

Police teams had been searching for the accused and later identified the involvement of a gang from Uttar Pradesh. Acting on the leads, the police arrested Pathan Haider Ali and Imran Ali Khan.

The police recovered about five tolas of gold ornaments from the accused. They were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

Sri Sathya Sai SP Sathish Kumar appreciated the police personnel for solving the case and announced rewards for the team for their prompt and efficient work.

Man sentenced to 20 years in Vizianagaram POCSO case; victim awarded ₹5 lakh

A special Pocso court in Vizianagaram has sentenced a 24-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually exploiting a minor girl. The court also imposed a fine of ₹6,000 and ordered compensation of ₹5 lakh for the victim.

Special judge K. Nagamani delivered the verdict in a case registered in May 2025 at Nellimarla police station.

According to police, the accused, Pand Narayana of Kondavelagada village in Nellimarla mandal, befriended a 16-year-old girl from his village on Instagram and allegedly lured her under the pretext of love before sexually exploiting her. The abuse came to light when the girl became pregnant and her parents discovered the incident.

Police said Narayana initially promised to marry the girl but later delayed the marriage. On May 15, 2025, the girl underwent an abortion, following which the case was registered based on her statement at the hospital by Nellimarla SI B. Ganesh.

The investigation was led by then DSP M. Srinivasa Rao, who arrested the accused and filed the charge sheet.

District SP A.R. Damodar said the police and judiciary ensured swift justice. Public prosecutor S. Ramamurthy Naidu argued the case, leading to the conviction. The SP also appreciated the efforts of CI G. Ramakrishna, SI B. Ganesh, HC CH. Ramakrishna and court head constable A. Murali.