Inter-State Burglar Gang Busted, Haul Seized

Visakhapatnam: City police have arrested a three-member inter-state burglar gang involved in a series of daytime house break-ins and recovered stolen gold ornaments and ₹2,800 in cash.

The accused were identified as Panchakshari Sangayya Swamy, 38, Angad Valmiki Bandagar, 33, and Praveen Radha Kishan Nimishe, 40, the natives of Solapur and nearby areas in Maharashtra. Police said they targeted locked houses during the day to fund their addictions and a lavish lifestyle.

The arrests followed a complaint by Silaparasetty Srinivasa Rao, 40, a hotel owner from Kurmannapalem, Gajuwaka, whose house was burgled on August 3, 2025, while he was away.

He complained that the gang broke open the main door and an iron cupboard, stealing gold jewellery and ₹2.5 lakh in cash. A case was registered at Duvvada crime police station under Sections 331(3) and 305(a) of BNS. A similar offence was reported in the Arilova police station limits.

According to police records, Sangayya Swamy was allegedly involved in about 60 theft cases across Gujarat, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and surrounding regions, while his associate Bandagar is linked to nearly 15 similar offences across several states.

Posing as Customers, Duo Steals Gold from Jewellery Shop in Nandyal

KURNOOL: Two unidentified persons, posing as customers, allegedly stole gold jewellery from a jewellery shop in Nandyal town. According to the shop owner, a man and a woman entered the shop and asked to see gold earrings.

While the staff showed various designs, the man reportedly diverted their attention and discreetly pocketed a pair of earrings, using his mobile phone as a cover. The duo then left the shop without making any purchase.

The theft came to light later, after which the shop owner checked the CCTV footage and alerted the police. Police sources said one suspect has been taken into custody and further investigation is under way.