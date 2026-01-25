Inter Hall Tickets Available Online For Practical Exams: BIE

Vijayawada: The Board of Intermediate Education has advised the intermediate students to access their hall tickets to appear for the intermediate public practical examinations scheduled to be held from Feb. 1 to 10.

The BIE secretary, P. Ranjith Basha, in a statement issued here on Saturday, stated that the students could download their hall tickets for practical exams from the BIE official website at ‘https://bie.ap.gov.in’ by registering their first-year hall ticket number, Aadhar number and date of birth.

The students can also download their hall tickets from the Mana Mitra WhatsApp service at no. 9552300009 by selecting ‘educational services’.

The principals of junior colleges can download hall tickets with the college login and distribute them to the students. Moreover, there is no need for the signature of the principal and the college stamp on the hall ticket.