Inter Exams Begin With 5.24 L First Year Students Attending In AP

VIJAYAWADA: Intermediate Public Examinations have begun for the first-year students in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

As many as 5.24 lakh students from both the regular and vocational courses appeared for the exam, out of the total registered students of 5.45 lakh while 20,123 students remained absent. No malpractice has been noticed or reported.

A male student pursuing the vocational course arrived at the exam centre at Government Junior College at Nuziveedu in Eluru district, late by more than 15 minutes. He was not allowed in by the chief superintendent of the centre.

Earlier in the day, the first-year students were seen rushing to the exam centres. The exam started at 9am. The Board of Intermediate Education had given strict instructions that no student would be permitted into the exam centre late by even a minute.

The students appeared for the paper-1 in languages including Telugu, Sanskrit, Hindi and Urdu.

With day temperature rising, the BIE has made elaborate arrangements to ensure supply of potable water, adequate ventilation in the exam centre, and assigning ANMs or ASHA workers to provide immediate healthcare support to needy students.

As students continue to study all through the night and sometimes skip breakfast, chances were that they developed some health issues.

The BIE has advised the students to take printout of their hall tickets downloaded from Mana Mitra WhatsApp group on a white paper only.

The exams were held under electronic surveillance with CCTV cameras fixed for monitoring of the scenes. Special squads were formed to inspect the exam centres and ensure there was no malpractice.

BIE secretary Ranjith Basha inspected exam centres like Vijaya Jyothi Junior College and Narayana Junior College in Managalagiri and said the exams on the first day were incident-free.