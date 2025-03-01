Inter exams begin, two students booked for malpractice

Vijayawada: The Intermediate Public Examinations conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) began on Saturday, with first-year students appearing for Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, and Sanskrit-1 exams across Andhra Pradesh.

On the first day, 5,42,368 students appeared out of 5,62,574 registered, recording an attendance of 96.41%. However, 20,204 students were absent, and two cases of malpractice were reported in the general category.

Students were seen rushing to exam centres in the morning, carrying exam pads, pouches, pens, and hall tickets. With rising temperatures, many found it difficult to cope with the heat while commuting.

Though no major complaints were reported, some private colleges failed to comply with norms, such as displaying room-wise allotments and ensuring proper facilities like benches, drinking water, and toilets.

The BIE control room is open from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm for complaints, with a toll-free helpline: 1800-425-1531.

The theory exams will continue until March 20, with 10.59 lakh students expected to appear.