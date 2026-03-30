Inter Colleges in AP to Run Half-Day from April 1 to 23

Hyderabad: The Board of Intermediate Education has informed all the college principals to conduct half day colleges from April 1 to 23 from 8 am to 12.30 pm.

The principals' of the Government, Aided, Private Unaided, Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare, AP Residential, KGBVS, Model Schools, High School Plus, B.C. Welfare Junior colleges and Composite Degree Colleges etc., offering two-year Intermediate course in general and vocational streams in the State were instructed to prepare their college wise timetable during this period, according to P. Ranjit Basha, Board Director.

All the college managements are requested to take necessary action accordingly. Further, all the Regional Joint Directors, Regional Inspection Officers, District Intermediate Education Officers and District Vocational Education Officers, were directed to issue necessary instructions to the college managements under their jurisdiction in the State.