Integrated Rail Network Vital for AP’s Export Growth: CIIMeet

Vijayawada: Rapid modernisation of the railway ecosystem and the development of integrated transport infrastructure will play a key role in strengthening connectivity and industrial growth in Andhra Pradesh, railway officials and industry leaders said at a session organised as part of the annual meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Vijayawada chapter in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Addressing the session on Rail-Led Development for Andhra Pradesh, CII Vijayawada chairperson Dr V. Nagalakshmi said the development of an integrated rail–port–industrial ecosystem could position the state as a major export gateway for southern and central India. She noted that ports such as Visakhapatnam, Krishnapatnam, Gangavaram and Kakinada provide Andhra Pradesh with a natural advantage in exports. Linking industrial corridors with railway freight terminals could help transform the state into a manufacturing hub, she added.

Delivering the keynote address, Devendra Kumar, additional member (traffic), Railway Board, highlighted the ongoing transformation within Indian Railways aimed at improving passenger services and freight logistics. He referred to the Ministry of Railways’ “Reform Express” initiative, which aims to introduce 52 reforms in 52 weeks to modernise the railway ecosystem in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The initiative also includes the launch of a RailTech innovation portal to enable startups to collaborate with Indian Railways and access funding opportunities.

Kumar highlighted the cost advantage of rail transport, stating that freight movement by rail costs about Rs 1.96 per tonne/km, compared to Rs 3.78 by road and Rs 72 by air. Under the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, Indian Railways aims to handle nearly 45 per cent of the country’s freight movement through integrated logistics networks connecting rail, road and ports.

Providing an operational perspective, Mohit Sonakiya, divisional railway manager of Vijayawada division, South Central Railway, said the division plays a key role in transporting bulk commodities such as cement from regions like Duvvada and linking industries with ports, including Krishnapatnam and Kakinada.

He also highlighted ongoing infrastructure upgrades, including modernisation of Machilipatnam railway station and strengthening of railway bridges to improve resilience against extreme weather.

N. Rama Krishna Reddy, managing director of Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited, outlined progress on metro projects in the state. He said the proposed Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project, covering four corridors over 76.90 km, and the Vijayawada Metro Rail project, spanning 66.20 km across three corridors, are expected to improve urban mobility and reduce congestion.