Insurance Claims Centre for Flood Victims to Be Open Over Weekend: NTR District Collector

Vijayawada:The Insurance (Floods) Claim Facilitation Centre set up at the Vijayawada Sub-Collectorate Office for flood victims will remain open on Saturday and Sunday to receive claims, announced NTR District Collector Dr G. Srijana.

In a release on Friday, Dr Srijana said the district administration had made arrangements to ensure the centre remains operational over the weekend to avoid inconveniencing victims. The centre will continue to function as usual after Sunday, and victims are encouraged to take advantage of the facility.

Following instructions from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the district administration opened the facilitation centre to assist those whose vehicles, shops, and homes were damaged by the floods, ensuring a smoother process for filing insurance claims. Special counters with insurance company representatives have been set up at the centre to facilitate faster settlements.