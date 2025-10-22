Instagram Post Offers Help, Cheats Man

Anantapur: Cyber criminals siphoned off ₹1.80 lakh from Bayappa of Gollapalli village in Nallacheruvu mandal in Satya Sai district.

Bayappa saw a post on Instagram in the name of Harshasai Foundation, offering financial assistance for treatment of poor people. As his grandmother is suffering from serious health issues, Bayappa got in touch with the foundation through the Instagram page.

The foundation assured Bayappa to pay ₹3.50 lakh, but asked him to deposit a certain amount to clear formalities into the foundation’s account. In a phased manner, Bayappa paid ₹1.80 lakh into the account of the foundation.

However, when he did not receive any financial help, he asked the foundation to return back his money. This is when the foundation representatives started threatening him of dire consequences.

Bayappa lodged a complaint with the cyber cell. In his complaint, he said two members of the foundation – Madhubala and Sowmya – had threatened him when asked them to return his ₹1.80 lakh.

The Cybercrime police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Police have alerted people in need to be always aware of cheaters.