Instagram Contact Leads To Sexual Assault; Accused Arrested In Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Alipiri police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman whom he befriended through Instagram at a private lodge in Tirupati.

The incident reportedly occurred on January 23 at a lodge in Ramachandra Nagar. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim on January 24, police registered a case and launched an investigation.

According to police, the accused is an engineering student from Chittoor district, while the victim is a beautician from Tirupati Rural. The two became acquainted through Instagram and later decided to meet. The accused travelled to Tirupati, checked into the lodge and allegedly invited the woman to the room, where the assault took place.

The victim initially did not approach the police due to fear and returned home. Her mother later noticed a change in her behaviour and, on enquiring, learnt about the incident. The family subsequently lodged a complaint with the police.

During the investigation, police traced the accused to the Ramachandra Nagar area. He allegedly attempted to flee on noticing the police but was apprehended. A mobile phone containing material relevant to the case was seized.

Police said the investigation is being conducted in an impartial manner and appealed to the public not to circulate sensitive details related to such cases. They also urged victims of crimes, including those arising from social media interactions, to approach the police without delay.