Inspector, SI, Head Constable Suspended

Anantapur: Puttaparthi Urban inspector of police Shivanjineyulu was suspended following allegations of irregularities and negligence of duty. Sri Sathya Sai district SP Sathish Kumar took serious note of the complaints and ordered action.



In a separate incident, Talupula sub-inspector K. Gopi and head constable Ramanjineyulu were also suspended in connection with a recent murder that occurred in front of Talupula police station. Acting on a report submitted by Kadiri DSP Shivanarayana Swamy and complaints from the victim’s relatives alleging support to the accused, the SP ordered their suspension.