Inspection Done to Increase PG Seats in Orthopaedics and Paediatrics

Anantapur:A team of professionals of NTR University of Health Sciences has expressed its satisfaction over the feasibility of increasing postgraduate medical seats in the Orthopaedics and Paediatrics departments of the Government Medical College in Anantapur.

Led by in-charge principal Prof. Shankar, the inspection committee reviewed the facilities, academic standards and functioning of both departments and expressed its satisfaction with the overall performance.



Inspection for the Orthopaedics department was carried out by Prof K Srinivas, head of the Orthopaedics department. Prof Vijaya Anand Babu, vice-principal and head of the Paediatrics department of Kurnool Medical college, inspected the Paediatrics department.



The medical college has seven PG seats in Orthopaedics and eight in Paediatrics. The institution is seeking five more additional seats in Orthopaedics and four more in Paediatrics.



Shankar said, “If the university inspection team cites no shortcomings, the college will apply to the National Medical Commission for approval to increase the seats. Once the national regulatory body grants permission, the number of PG seats in both Orthopaedics and Paediatrics is expected to rise and this would benefit patients and medical education in the Anantapur area.”



Head of the orthopaedics department Prof Meda Atmaram, head of the paediatrics Prof Ravikumar, orthopaedic professors Satish and Mohammed Ghouse, and Paediatrics faculty members Praveen Deen Kumar, Dr Sanjeevappa and Dr Babjan, along with other teaching and non-teaching staff of AMC were present.

