Inscription of Western Chalukya found at Chinna Kothapalli village in Nandyal district

Vijayawada:An inspection of Western Chalukya, engraved on a stone, was found recently outside Chinna Kothapalli village of Nandyal district in Andhra Pradesh.













According to the Archaeological Survey of India, the inscription is written in Kannada language with characters of the 11th century.

The ASI deciphered the inscription and found that it recorded some gift of lands in the village, probably for providing the services to God Vittesvara by Vittarasa along with his wife, when he was administering at Ammakunta. It further mentioned the signatories viz., Krishna, Sankappayya and Somayya.

It is written in the inscription that, “Whoever may damage this inscription, they will kill a thousand cows in Kurukshetra.”

The AP state Archaeology assistant director V. Rajitha helped find the inscription.

9cnr18: An inscription engraved on a stone found at Chinna Kothapalli village in Nandyala district in AP. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.