Inscription of Kulottunga Chola I Discovered in Mallur Village, Kadapa District

Vijayawada: An inscription of Kulottunga Chola I, engraved on a huge boulder, has been discovered in Mallur village of Chinnamandem mandal in Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh.

According to the Archaeological Survey of India authorities, the inscription is written in Tamil and dates back to the 32nd regnal year (1102 CE) of the Chola king Kulottunga I. It records the gift of the village Muraluru, situated in Maharajapadi, to Irechchaya-Setti, the leader of merchants and son of Ponna-Setti, by Mahamandalesvara Duraiy-Maharajan, also known as Adhirajendra-Vaidumba Maharajan.