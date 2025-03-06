Inscription engraved on rock found in Lakshmipuram village, Kurnool

Vijayawada: An inscription engraved on a rock near Lakshmipuram village in Kallur mandal, Kurnool district, has been discovered recently.

Archaeological Survey of India authorities stated that the inscription is in Sanskrit, written in Nagari script. Though partially worn out, it appears to record the installation of the deities Subhadra and Jagannatha according to the Pancharatragama, on Wednesday, the 12th day of the bright half of the month of Phalguna in the year Yuva, Saka 1797 (1875 CE).



