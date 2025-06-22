INS Nilgiri Joins Eastern Naval Command In Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: The first of the indigenously built Project 17A stealth frigates, INS Nilgiri, arrived at Visakhapatnam and has formally joined the Eastern Naval Command. She will now be an integral part of the Eastern Sword–Sunrise Fleet, according to a release issued by the Eastern Naval Command on Sunday.

Built in Mumbai, INS Nilgiri now makes the City of Destiny her home port. This state-of-the-art warship carries the motto “Adrishya Balam, Ajeya Shauryam” (Invisible Force, Invincible Valour).

The ship was welcomed in the traditional naval manner. The silhouettes of INS Nilgiri and other ships of her class, which will soon follow, are expected to become a common sight along the eastern seaboard, significantly boosting the operational punch of the Indian Navy.

The keel of INS Nilgiri was laid on 28 December 2017, and the vessel was launched on 28 September 2019. She embarked on her maiden sea trials on 25 August 2024 and was delivered to the Indian Navy on 20 December 2024. The ship was officially commissioned on 15 January 2025, along with INS Surat and INS Vagsheer.