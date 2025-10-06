INS Androth’s Commissioning Today

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy would commission Androth, the second anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW-SWC) at a ceremony in the naval dockyard here on Monday.

The ceremony would be presided over by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, flag officer commanding-in-chief, Eastern Naval Command.

A release from the Eastern Naval Command said the commissioning marks yet another milestone in the Indian Navy’s steady stride towards capability enhancement and indigenisation. The induction is part of a larger momentum that has seen several state-of-the-art warships joining the naval fleet in recent months.

Built by the Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Androth is a testimony to India’s growing maritime self-reliance with over 80 per cent indigenous content. The ship underscores the nation’s and Navy’s commitment to enhancing indigenous capability through innovative technologies and home-grown solutions, the release stressed.

Androth’s induction, it said, would significantly bolster the Navy’s ASW capabilities, especially in countering threats in littoral waters. “It reflects the Navy’s sustained emphasis on indigenization, innovation and capability enhancement, while also highlighting the vital role of GRSE in strengthening India’s maritime security architecture.”

Together, these inductions in recent months — Arnala, Nistar, Udaygiri, Nilgiri and now Androth — reflect the Navy’s balanced growth across the spectrum of maritime operations. Above all, these embody the spirit of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), with a high percentage of indigenous content, design expertise and home grown innovation coming from Indian shipyards and industries, the release added.