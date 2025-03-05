Inquiry to be ordered into misuse of funds for ‘Aadudam Andhra’: Minister

Vijayawada:Minister for transport, youth, and sports Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy assured that an independent committee would conduct an inquiry into the misappropriation of funds in the ‘Aadudam Andhra’ programme, with a report to be submitted within 45 days.

Responding to queries raised by members Duvvarapudi Rama Rao, Bhumireddy Ramagopal Reddy, and Parchuri Ashok Babu during the Question Hour in the Legislative Council on Wednesday, the minister stated that several public representatives had expressed concerns over the misuse of funds allocated for the sports event during the previous YSR Congress regime. He added that the inquiry would examine the involvement of certain public representatives and officials, with the findings to be presented to the Council.



The minister revealed that Rs 119 crore had been spent on the event, with expenditures managed by officials from the Roads and Buildings department, the sports department, and district collectors across the state.



Bhumireddy Ramagopal Reddy alleged that, under the pretext of organising the sports event, items originally costing ₹10 were purchased for ₹1,000. He further claimed that a staggering Rs 23 crore was spent on publicity alone, highlighting the extent of fund mismanagement.

