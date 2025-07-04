Innovative Danish Asphalt Fibre Technology For Durable Roads

Kurnool:For the first time in Andhra Pradesh, the Roads and Buildings department would launch an innovative pilot project using Danish Asphalt Fibre Technology.

Roads and bridges minister BC Janardhan Reddy said on Thursday that the government has focused attention on repair of roads that had deteriorated in recent years. “We aim to have sustainable, long-lasting roads.”



On Friday, the department will begin the pilot project between Mudigedu and Sanjamala in Banaganapalle constituency using this advanced technology aimed at ensuring pothole-free roads, he said.



Danish asphalt reinforcing fiber technology has been successfully applied in projects such as the Heathrow Airport (UK), Dubai Metro links and Germany’s A7 Motorway.



This technology integrates high-strength aramid and polyolefin fibers into the asphalt mix, significantly enhancing resistance to cracks, rutting and potholes. Experts say roads constructed with this method are expected to last over 50 per cent longer, compared to conventional roads while withstanding harsh weather conditions.