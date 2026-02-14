Injured Teacher To Be Recommended For Bravery Award

Nellore: District collector Himanshu Shukla on Friday announced that teacher Panditha Haritha, who sustained serious stab injuries while courageously resisting an alleged attack by an auto driver, will be recommended for a distinguished bravery award from the Government of India.





The collector visited Haritha at a private hospital in Nellore, where she is undergoing treatment, and assured full support to her family. Haritha, a teacher at the primary school in Gottikadu Harijanawada of Balayapalli mandal, was attacked on Thursday while travelling from Gudur to Balayapalli in a Tata Magic vehicle.Interacting with doctors, the collector was informed that she had suffered severe stab injuries. He directed the medical team to provide the best possible treatment and closely monitor her condition. He also consoled the victim and praised her courage during the ordeal.Speaking to the media, Shukla said the accused was arrested within hours of the incident and affirmed that strict measures would be taken to prevent such crimes in the future. He reiterated that the government would extend all necessary assistance to the victim’s family.District education officer R. Balaji Rao and other officials accompanied the collector during the visit.