Infra projects, bus services launched in Saluru

Visakhapatnam,

Minister of women and child welfare and tribal welfare Gummadi Sandhya Rani inaugurated a new RTC bus at the Saluru RTC complex on Tuesday, taking the wheel herself to inspire drivers before launching several infrastructure projects across the region.





During the ceremony, the minister emphasised the government's commitment to enhancing public transportation. "The government is striving to provide quality transport facilities to the public," she stated. The minister highlighted the efforts to eliminate potholes from roads throughout the state, noting that "roads indicate development."

Following the bus inauguration, the minister participated in the distribution of NTR Bharosa pensions under the "Pedala Sevalo" programme in Saluru municipality's 23rd ward. She described the monthly pension distribution as "a festival in the state on the first day of every month." According to the minister, around 64 lakh pensions are being distributed statewide, with 1,39,752 individuals in the district receiving a total of Rs 59.72 crore.

The day's events continued with the inauguration of a two-km road connecting Mendangi to Duggeru in Makkuva mandal. The road, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.20 crore under NREGA funds, addresses a long-standing need of the community. Local residents expressed joy over the new infrastructure, which will particularly benefit schoolchildren and improve access during emergencies.