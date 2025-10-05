Inflows into Srisailam Drop Sharply

Kurnool: Inflows into the Srisailam reservoir have decreased sharply on Sunday as the project was receiving 2,17,931 cusecs and releasing 1,84,441 cusecs downstream. The reservoir currently holds 210.51 tmcft of water, just below its full capacity of 215.8 tmcft.

Outflows from Jurala have also reduced, with 2,18,409 cusecs being released while it receives 2,13,722 cusecs. Sunkesula is releasing only a small amount of 15,783 cusecs, receiving 17,300 cusecs. Water releases for power generation continue at 30,661 cusecs from the Andhra Pradesh powerhouse and 35,315 cusecs from the Telangana powerhouse. Additionally, 2,21,296 cusecs are being discharged through the Srisailam spillway.