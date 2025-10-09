Inflows into Srisailam Decrease

Kurnool: Inflows into the Srisailam reservoir are gradually decreasing, with the current inflow recorded at 90,788 cusecs, while 1,03,426 cusecs are being released downstream to Nagarjunasagar. The reservoir presently holds 211.96 tmc ft of water against its full capacity of 215.8 tmc ft.

At the Jurala project, inflows stand at 1,23,008 cusecs, and 1,24,617 cusecs are being released downstream. The Sunkesula barrage is discharging nominal outflows of 9,155 cusecs into the river. Meanwhile, 30,944 cusecs are being released through the AP Powerhouse and 35,315 cusecs through the Telangana Powerhouse. Of the six spillway gates at Srisailam, four have been closed, and officials are releasing 55,600 cusecs through the remaining two gates as of Wednesday.