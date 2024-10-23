Infighting in YSRC Kuppam escalates

This signified a deepening leadership crisis within the party in a region that has been a stronghold of chief minister and Telugu Desam president Nara Chandrababu Naidu for decades.Despite the YSRC's aggressive push in the past to defeat Naidu in the constituency, the party is now struggling to maintain its presence in Kuppam. Bharath, who once held the post of Chittoor district president and contested against Naidu in the 2024 elections, has been largely absent from party activities since the YSRC's electoral defeat.This left a major void in the YSRC leadership in the constituency. This situation has been worsened by a rivalry between Bharath and former RESCO chairman Senthil Kumar, who has emerged as his rival within the party in Kuppam. Senthil's confrontational style and bold public statements earned him considerable influence within the party. However, his involvement in legal issues, including a time he spent in remand, has worked to his disadvantage and affected the party’s attempts to retain its support.The recent posters, believed to be the work of frustrated YSRC cadres, demonstrated the growing discontent in the party as it turned into a feeble voice in the opposition. Many suspect the rival faction released the ‘missing’ posters to tease Bharath.“Many party workers felt being let down by Bharath’s silence and absence after the elections,” stated Murali, a leader of the "Bharath Affected Workers Association". He expressed his displeasure over Bharath’s absence at this critical juncture.Before the elections, the YSRC had vowed to topple Naidu from his long-held seat, with former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy even coining the slogan, "Why not Kuppam," as a rallying cry. However, the YSRC’s failure to make inroads has left the party in disarray, while the TD has only grown stronger with Naidu’s fresh success.Meanwhile, in an attempt to address the crisis in Kuppam, the YSRC leadership initially appointed Peddireddy as the president of Chittoor and Tirupati districts. However, the position was soon handed over to former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. The responsibility of revitalizing the YSRC in Kuppam now falls on Bhumana.