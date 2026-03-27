Infant’s Charred Body Found After Long Search in Bus Wreck

Nellore: Rescue teams recovered the charred remains of a five-month-old infant, Ambati Leo, from the bus accident site near Markapuram after an extensive search through the wreckage, officials said on Thursday.

The infant’s body was the last to be traced, with teams combing through burnt debris, twisted metal, and luggage for hours before locating the remains.

The accident claimed multiple lives, including a six-year-old girl, intensifying grief among affected families.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr T. Venkateswarlu said forensic experts from the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Guntur, conducted postmortem examinations on the charred bodies till late in the evening. He said key bone samples, including the femur and sternum, were collected to aid identification.

“These samples will help in biological profiling, identification, and determining the exact cause of death,” he said.

Officials also collected blood samples from relatives for DNA matching, which is expected to take time due to the condition of the remains.

Authorities said the bodies will be handed over to families only after forensic confirmation, and arrangements are being made to transport the remains to their native places.