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Infant’s Charred Body Found After Long Search in Bus Wreck

Andhra Pradesh
27 March 2026 8:34 PM IST

Authorities said the bodies will be handed over to families only after forensic confirmation

Infant’s Charred Body Found After Long Search in Bus Wreck
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Rayavaram: Smoke and flames billow after a private travel bus collided with a tipper and caught fire, in Rayavaram village of Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh

Nellore: Rescue teams recovered the charred remains of a five-month-old infant, Ambati Leo, from the bus accident site near Markapuram after an extensive search through the wreckage, officials said on Thursday.

The infant’s body was the last to be traced, with teams combing through burnt debris, twisted metal, and luggage for hours before locating the remains.

The accident claimed multiple lives, including a six-year-old girl, intensifying grief among affected families.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr T. Venkateswarlu said forensic experts from the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Guntur, conducted postmortem examinations on the charred bodies till late in the evening. He said key bone samples, including the femur and sternum, were collected to aid identification.

“These samples will help in biological profiling, identification, and determining the exact cause of death,” he said.

Officials also collected blood samples from relatives for DNA matching, which is expected to take time due to the condition of the remains.

Authorities said the bodies will be handed over to families only after forensic confirmation, and arrangements are being made to transport the remains to their native places.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Nellore rescue teams Markapuram andhra pradesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Nellore 
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