Infant With Severe Organ Prolapse Receives Life-Saving Treatment

Anantapur: In a rare instance, severe health issues of a baby, with abdominal organs such as parts of the liver, spleen and intestines prolapsing into the chest cavity, went unnoticed as his parents are blind.

The issue came to notice when one of the relatives visited the couple living in Anantapur district. The baby struggled with his breathing and found it difficult to suckle mother’s milk.

The relative and family took the baby to a hospital in Anantapur.

Dr. A. Mahesh, consultant paediatrician at the hospital, explained that the baby had been born with key abdominal organs in the chest area, where lungs should be. This left the lungs with insufficient space to expand. This caused the baby difficulty in breathing and he also could not gain enough weight.

The hospital immediately put the baby on a ventilator. Doctors performed all necessary tests and successfully operated on him to relocate the organs in their correct places and closed the chest.

“The baby is now in good health. He will, however, need careful monitoring for the next two to three years, including regular vaccinations and check-ups, to ensure there are no further complications,” Dr. Mahesh underlined.